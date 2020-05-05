Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

