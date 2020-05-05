Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,993. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

