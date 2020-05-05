Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,399,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 5.70% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $2,874,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. 3,622,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

