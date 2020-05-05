Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

