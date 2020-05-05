Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.