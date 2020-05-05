Varex Imaging (VREX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 241,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $980.21 million, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

