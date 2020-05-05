Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 296,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,887,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 33.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after purchasing an additional 661,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 33.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after purchasing an additional 661,763 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9,878.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 662,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 655,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 81.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,793,000 after buying an additional 622,639 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

