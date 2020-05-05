Vectrus (VEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Vectrus has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.48-3.81 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. On average, analysts expect Vectrus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 12,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,874. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

