Velas Reaches Market Cap of $51.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Velas has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and approximately $917,780.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

