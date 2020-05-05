Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.69 million, a PE ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $777,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 190.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 123,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2,822.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 1,424,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 32.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

