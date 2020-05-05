Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

VCEL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 800,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,993. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

