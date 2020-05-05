VeriME Achieves Market Cap of $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.72 or 0.03772736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00058190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011273 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009286 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

