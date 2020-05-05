Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 6,300 Shares

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 468,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

