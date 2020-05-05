Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is Parnassus Investments CA’s 5th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,904,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 3.02% of Verisk Analytics worth $683,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 359,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

