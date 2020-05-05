Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 51,831.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 310,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

