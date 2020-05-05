Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $157.49. The company had a trading volume of 965,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,458. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

