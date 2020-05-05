Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00074782 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, Tokenomy and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $1,601.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.02304674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00188033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

