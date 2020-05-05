Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.29

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $326,631.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Bittylicious.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,979.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.02294453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.76 or 0.02714575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00520401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00668444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00079649 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00488216 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,616,022 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Coinroom, Bitsane, QBTC, Poloniex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

