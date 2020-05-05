Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Price

Press coverage about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 528,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,051. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

