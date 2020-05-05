Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $66,713.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Coinroom and YoBit. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00521382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006019 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,103 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, YoBit, Coinroom, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

