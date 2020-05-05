VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $176,779.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $176,779.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.02288035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00187163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

