Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. Vicor has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Carlson sold 1,501 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $81,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $393,254. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vicor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.