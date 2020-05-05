VIDY (VIDY) Price Down 3.4% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC. VIDY has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.03807201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009197 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

