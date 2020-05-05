Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €89.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €89.00 ($103.49) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.20 ($106.05).

Shares of Vinci stock traded up €2.26 ($2.63) on Tuesday, reaching €72.54 ($84.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.49.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

