Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.94. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

