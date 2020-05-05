Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.19. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

