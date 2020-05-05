VIQ Solutions (VQS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of VQS traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 644.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.17. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

In other VIQ Solutions news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,520.32.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.