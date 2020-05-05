Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Director Sells $516,824.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $516,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VIR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. 586,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $12,365,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $195,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

