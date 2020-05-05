VirTra Systems (VTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. VirTra Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

