Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s 3rd Largest Position

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 332.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 259,689 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average is $182.87. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

