Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSH. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,214,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,306,000 after purchasing an additional 619,262 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,239,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after buying an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $36,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

