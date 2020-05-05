Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 358,215 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. 22,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

