Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 35,944 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,944 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises about 6.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 425.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 123,420 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,873,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,383,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $99,424.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.54.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.