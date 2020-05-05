Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 11.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 725,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,512. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.