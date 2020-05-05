Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,111.75 ($14.62).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($14.27) to GBX 694 ($9.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 795 ($10.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 688.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,156.57.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 15,570 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Also, insider Ian Tyler purchased 3,544 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,124 shares of company stock worth $10,998,700.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

