Voit & Company LLC Buys Shares of 5,830 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,660. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.30 and a 200 day moving average of $301.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

