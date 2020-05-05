Voit & Company LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Voit & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.9% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.