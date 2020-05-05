Voit & Company LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Illumina accounts for about 2.6% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 96,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5,762.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 515,437 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $310.25. The stock had a trading volume of 700,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

