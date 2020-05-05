Voit & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,251 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Adobe comprises approximately 2.1% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. 2,377,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.41 and a 200 day moving average of $323.85. The company has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

