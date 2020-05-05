Voit & Company LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 301.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.8% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 236,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,135. The company has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.74, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,043 shares of company stock worth $63,743,628. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.