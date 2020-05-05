Voit & Company LLC Sells 17,797 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Voit & Company LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.67. 1,702,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $186.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

