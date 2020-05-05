Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €2.51 ($2.92) on Tuesday, hitting €46.50 ($54.07). 1,182,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 12-month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.67.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

