Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

Vonovia stock traded up €2.51 ($2.92) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €46.50 ($54.07). 1,182,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.67. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43. Vonovia has a one year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a one year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

