Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 228,153 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.73% of Voya Financial worth $37,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after buying an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after buying an additional 214,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,314,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares during the period.

Voya Financial stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

