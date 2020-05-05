VULCANO (VULC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. VULCANO has a total market cap of $86,513.56 and approximately $93.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 109.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VULCANO

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

