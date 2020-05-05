W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0163

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $272,939.90 and approximately $7,846.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.02294533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00187306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00068852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,705,833 tokens. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

