W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

