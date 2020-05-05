Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 718,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

