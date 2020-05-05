Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Markel Corp

Markel Corp cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.5% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.20% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $81,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 7,714,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,095. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.