Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $123.70. 5,932,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average of $118.53. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

